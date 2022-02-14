ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETCZR Grabs $1500 Deposit Match

By Jordan Horrobin Gambling.com
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Now that the NFL season is over, you’re probably looking for a new sport to bet on. And if you’re also looking...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for February 2022

February is one of the biggest months of the year for sports fans and the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code is upping the ante on this month. With the NBA, NHL and college basketball all in full swing, there are options for bettors. New players who sign up with our...
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

Caesars NY Promo Code Unleashes $1,500 in Bonuses

Although the Super Bowl and football season is in the rear view mirror, the latest Caesars NY promo code is still bringing the heat. With the NBA, NHL, and college basketball still in action, there are plenty of options for bettors. New players who sign up with Caesars NY promo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Get the PointsBet Sign-Up Code for February 2022

The PointsBet sign-up code is NYPBONUS. New customers can claim up to $2,000 in risk free bets when they sign up to PointsBet. Already have an account with PointsBet? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and other sportsbook promo codes. What is the PointsBet sign-up code?. What...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Responsible Gambling#Promo Code#Sports Betting#Mcbet#Social Security#Sti
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Hung Out With Star Quarterback On Sunday

Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
hardcoredroid.com

Best Casino Games For Android

The evolution of smartphones over the years brought an amazing turning point to the world of technology. Back in the day, laptops and computers were the main way to play video games. Now, things have changed thanks to the advancement of technology over the years. Smartphones can carry out most of our basic internet needs from messaging with friends abroad to graphic designs. These evolved devices can also be used to play casino games and gamble online for real money. There are hundreds of online casinos available on the internet. Games providing places where gamblers can indulge in casino games like blackjack, poker, slots and roulette. In this article, brought to you by bestusaonlinecasinos, we will be listing the very best casino games for Android.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

In docuseries, Joe Montana recalls how he forced 49ers to trade him to the Chiefs

After missing the 1991 season because of an injury, and playing part of one game in 1992, Joe Montana’s time with the 49ers had come to an end. The Peacock docuseries “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure,” recounted how two teams were eager to land the two-time MVP: the Chiefs and Cardinals, who at that time were called Phoenix.
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Bills’ Josh Allen reveals what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said after epic playoff game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dash to find Buffalo’s Josh Allen last month apparently made quite an impact on the Bills quarterback. Allen was at the Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles last week and sat down with Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson for a chat. That conversation included Allen’s thoughts on Mahomes.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Needed Change of Scenery: Mavs Bertans Exposes Wizards’ Chemistry Issues

Sometimes it's the place that’s the problem, not the person. This could be the case for newly-acquired Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans, as he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the up-and-down Washington Wizards. While the Wizards did make the playoffs last season, they experienced quite the competitive drop this year after initially jumping out to a 13-7 start to the 2021-2022 campaign.
NBA
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
FanSided

LeBron James’ contract came back to bite him at the trade deadline

Because of the structure of LeBron James’ Lakers contract, the Los Angeles team didn’t feel the pressure to acquiesce to his pleas as teams have before. With the nature of today’s NBA, it’s hard not for the league’s biggest superstars to structure ideal championship teams around their own talent. Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Godfather-like nod to send James Harden to Philadelphia, but he certainly isn’t the first NBA superstar to dictate trade deadline moves. No one puts on a clinic quite like LeBron James, who has maximized his championship potential with three designed runs on three different franchises.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy