Wayne County, WV

WV high school custodian arrested on child porn charges

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A high school custodian is facing child porn charges.

According to the Wayne County Magistrate Court, Vernon Dell Parsons, 48, of Huntington, is charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct after an investigation that started with a CyberTip. According to Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander, Parsons was employed at Spring Valley High School as a custodian and is currently on leave.

“We are troubled by the news of the arrest of an employee. The charges against the employee are very serious and will be treated as such. The employee has been placed on leave and the district is actively following procedures for handling such matters,” Alexander said.

Investigators say they received a CyberTip from the Kik’s internet service provider on Dec. 7, 2021, reporting a user for apparent child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, the user had allegedly uploaded approximately 15 files and had logged in from an IP address that resolved back to the Department of Education. Eight of those files were videos and seven were images.

Investigators contacted the WV DOE’s IT department and learned the IP address was allocated to Spring Valley High School.

The criminal complaint states that investigators filed administrative subpoenas to Google and Comcast and learned that the files uploaded to Kik had been previously uploaded on Oct. 6, 2021 from a separate IP address. Comcast Communications confirmed in January the second IP address belonged to another man whose home is adjacent to Parsons’ home and shared the same last name.

According to the complaint, Google then responded to its subpoena listing Vernon Parsons as the subscriber to the email address connected to the files.

