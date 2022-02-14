Two dead in Garland County house fire

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Two people were found dead after a house fire in Garland County early Sunday morning.

According to the Garland Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to investigate a house fire in the 100 block of Belvedere Oaks Circle just before 1 a.m.

Deputies said the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival, but fire crews were able to contain the fire.

After entering the house, deputies said firefighters found 87-year-old Charlene Watson and 63-year-old Stanley Watson.

