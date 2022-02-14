ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland County, AR

Two dead in Garland County house fire

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGObU_0eE4ZMbl00

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Two people were found dead after a house fire in Garland County early Sunday morning.

According to the Garland Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to investigate a house fire in the 100 block of Belvedere Oaks Circle just before 1 a.m.

Community mourns after Garland County house fire leaves 4 dead

Deputies said the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival, but fire crews were able to contain the fire.

After entering the house, deputies said firefighters found 87-year-old Charlene Watson and 63-year-old Stanley Watson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garland County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Garland County, AR
Crime & Safety
KARK 4 News

Man jumped to his death off I-40 in West Memphis during police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man jumped to his death during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas Wednesday morning. According to West Memphis Police, officers found multiple individuals in a stolen vehicle at 906 Ingram Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspects drove off before the officers could make contact. Police say this led […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

Ashley County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Teairroine Stanley, who escaped while on a doctor’s visit at the Hamburg Health Clinic. Stanley’s last known location was on South Cherry Street in the Deer Run apartment area. He was also last seen wearing white thermal pants and shirtless. If […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock PD: Downtown shooting kills one, injures two

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers are investigating a downtown shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers were called about shots fired in the area of E. 7th and S. Scott just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. The city’s homicide unit has been called to investigate. This is Little Rock’s […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy