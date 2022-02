A gas pump with various octane buttons.Mark Hatfield/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) In addition to record-high food prices and housing costs that are becoming too high for the middle class to afford, many drivers across the U.S. are also experiencing record-high gas prices at the pump. The average cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.44. We haven't seen gas prices reach this level in most parts of the country since 2014.

8 DAYS AGO