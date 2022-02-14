ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people charged after deputies find drugs during Fairmont traffic stop

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Feb. 10, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle with its break light out on the High Level Bridge in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies moved behind the vehicle, “it immediately changed lanes,” but were able to perform a traffic stop in front of the Marion County Magistrate Court building after the plate for the vehicle, a Chevy Tracker, returned for a Jeep Commander, deputies said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Thomas Valentine, 23, of Pleasant Valley, who told deputies “that the vehicle belonged to his cousin and he did not have a license,” according to the complaint.

Crystal Haggerty

When deputies asked Valentine for consent to search the vehicle, “he denied,” which resulted in deputies deploying a K9 unit o perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, at which point a search of the vehicle was performed after running information on Valentine and Crystal Haggerty, 39, Lost Creek, who was a passenger, deputies said.

Upon completion of the search of the vehicle, deputies located five bags of methamphetamine totaling 41.55 grams, 5.67 grams of cocaine, 1.09 grams, empty bags, and a set of digital scales; deputies also located a firearm, according to the complaint.

Valentine and Haggerty have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Valentine is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond; Haggerty is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Twitter Glitter
2d ago

What an illegal search!!! He said no and the deputies were not suppose to hold them any longer than to write their ticket or whatever they may be doing. This was ruled by the Supreme Court. They cannot make you sit there for an hour and wait for the drug unit To bad I'm sure they will get a Public Pretender that will never fight for them. The US loves to Mass Incarcerate the poor of society. Even tho we're only 4% of the worlds population we have MORE prisons than ALL countries COMBINED!!! We don't have enough violent offenders to fill ALL these beds FOR PROFIT so they created criminals. To Mass Incarcerate (kidnap cage and hold for ransom) people.for unjust and unconstitutional laws

