For something that's supposed to make everyone comfy, pillows sure do inspire a lot of heated debates between couples. For example, Hunter thought it would be funny to prank his wife by telling her she couldn't buy any pillows while they were at the store since they are moving into a new home soon anyway. She did NOT find it funny. So he let her know it was a prank, and she bought the pillows she wanted in the first place.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO