A friend of mine attended the launch of BMW’s iX electric vehicle range in Brisbane. This is his lament:. Recently, my wife and I attended the Brisbane launch of the BMW iX EV range. The cars sell for between $115,000 and $140,000 depending on range and accoutrements. Around 130 people attended, and the “reveal” was oversubscribed in the first hour invitations went out. This was such that attendance had to be limited and some invitations declined. My wife and I have been loyal BMW owners for over 20 years and have had several mid-price models in that period. Two years ago when we wanted to go “EV,” we tried BMW, but to no avail — nothing even remotely suitable was available. So we went for a Tesla Model 3 and have not regretted it for one moment. Not much has changed.

