Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming as Rockstar Games already confirmed that they are working on the next mainline entry in the GTA series earlier this month, but no details about the highly-anticipated action-adventure game have been shared. Rockstar didn't reveal details about the game, platforms, or release date. There are rumors that claim that the next installment will take plays back to the modern-day Vice City, the game's fictional version of Miami. Now, a prominent insider from Rockstar Games has unveiled new information about the GTA 6 reveal trailer and when it will be released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO