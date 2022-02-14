Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was on his way to potentially winning Super Bowl MVP on Sunday night after he caught his first two passes for 52 yards, including the first touchdown of the game. But on his third target, he had to reach back in an attempt to haul in Matthew Stafford’s pass, which caused his left knee to buckle awkwardly.

He went down in visible pain and was ruled out for the rest of the game after going to the locker room. Being a non-contact injury, fans feared the worst for Beckham. And according to Albert Breer of the MMQB, those concerns were warranted.

Breer reported in his column Monday that the Rams fear Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee – the same knee he tore his ACL in less than two years ago.

It mattered when Beckham went down, with what the Rams fear to be a torn ACL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported Monday that Beckham is believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but this is a devastating blow for the wide receiver. He’ll be a free agent for the first time this offseason and the Rams would love to bring him back after he helped them win the Super Bowl.

With seven months until the start of the regular season, it’s possible Beckham could be back in time for Week 1 if he did indeed suffer a torn ACL, but his offseason work would definitely be limited.