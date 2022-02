If you were wondering where in the world Anna Delvey is these days and what she thinks about Netflix’s interpretation of her elaborate grift, the answer is she won’t be watching it because she is currently in ICE detention in upstate New York. In an essay published Wednesday on Insider, Delvey — born Anna Sorokin — wrote that “nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing” at this time. The picture she paints of her confinement is grim, to say the least.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO