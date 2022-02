It’s late 2021 as I write, and the first magazines with 2022 dates are appearing. The January-February F&SF features a decidedly off-center story by Karen Heuler, “Bone Broth”. The narrator is struggling to get by, working odd hours at a restaurant owned by her landlord. Then she stumbles across a secret – a huge tooth uncovered by her landlord – and for mysterious reasons, perhaps related to the extra thumb she was born with that was removed when she was young, she is invited to her landlord’s “club” of sorts – a group of people who believe there were “giants in the Earth in those days,” and who search for remnants of these giants. But their beliefs are even stranger than that suggests – and they offer her a sort of special way of belonging. This story pivots expertly from solid realistic fiction about character to wild conspiratorial fiction – still about character. If I was reminded of any other writer, I’d suggest Gerald Kersh.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO