It’s been quite the week for Julia Fox—and we mean that only as of Monday. Tabloids reported this week that her whirlwind relationship with Kanye “Ye” West—which was so unmissably publicized that the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star posted that she was “tired of seeing [herself]”—had come to an end, and in true form, she almost immediately addressed the news head on. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset!,” she wrote on Instagram, poking fun at the Daily Mail for describing her as “tearful” after the split. “The media would love to paint a picture of me as a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.” After adding that she and West are “on good terms,” Fox logged off, only to resurface on the runway of LaQuan Smith’s showing at New York Fashion Week in more heavy eyeliner and a cut-out, skin-tight tight design that the New York Times declared was “the ultimate revenge dress.” She opened the show to a chorus of cheers.

