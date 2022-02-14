ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

2 New COVID-19 Treatment Pills Available In Palm Beach County

By Joel Malkin
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Palm Beach County Health Care District says two COVID-19 treatment pills are now available at their clinics.

Paxlovid from Pfizer and Molnupiravir from Merck have been hard to come by in our state, but starting Monday those pills will now be available for those at the highest risk of severe symptoms from the coronavirus.

Both drugs received emergency use authorization from the FDA in December and are meant to treat patients who are not hospitalized, but have tested positive for COVID-19 and are within their first five days of having symptoms.

There are ten clinics operated by the Health Care district, located throughout the county.

