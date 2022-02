As I was putting the finishing touches on the series of all-time complementary greats, I toyed with the idea of selecting a manager for the squad. With how difficult it is to pin down exactly what makes a great “complementary” manager, I opted against choosing a skipper. Nonetheless, one name that stood out to me when initially considering a manager was Dick Howser. Ultimately, I felt compelled to write about Howser because he had a remarkable baseball and life story.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO