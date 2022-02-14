ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho men recapture Guinness World Record for wet sponge hits

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPICv_0eE4TDAI00

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Record when one of them threw 51 wet sponges that struck the other in the face in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to set the record with 43 wet sponge strikes in 2020, but their record was later broken by a pair who managed 47 wet sponges to the face in 30 seconds.

Rush said he and Hannon used warm water for their latest attempt, but he still found himself struggling with the cold after several attempts left his clothing soaked in the cold weather.

Hannon managed to throw 51 sponges that made contact with Rush's face in their final attempt, enough to reclaim the record.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandpoint Reader

Idaho hits ‘peak’ of omicron surge

State health officials shared a message of tentative optimism Feb. 8 during their weekly novel coronavirus media update, telling reporters that Idaho is on the downward slope of virus data that seemed to do nothing but set new records in the new year thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant.
IDAHO STATE
97.9 WGRD

Man With Guinness World Record-Breaking 864 Insect Tattoos Actually Hates Bugs

One man decided to get the thing he hates most tattooed permanently on his body — bugs! — and ended up breaking a Guinness World Record in the process. Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that music entrepreneur Michael Amoia now holds the record for the individual with the most bug tattoos. Amoia has a grand total of 864 insect designs inked on his body.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a belatedly festive Guinness World Record by balancing a Christmas tree on his chin for 1 hour, 30 minutes and 5 seconds. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he applied to Guinness World Records to originate the new category, and the goal set by the record-keeping organization was only 1 minute.
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Man balances 4 eggs atop one another to break Guinness record

Feb. 13 (UPI) — A Yemen man broke his own Guinness World Record when he managed to stack four eggs atop one another without toppling. Mohammed Muqbel, who first set the record when he stacked three eggs, beat his own record during an attempt in Istanbul, Turkey, where he managed to stack four eggs in a tower.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Sports
insideedition.com

German Man Breaks Hula-Hooping While Planking Guinness World Record

A 30-year-old IT professional has set an unusual Guinness World Record: hula-hooping while in the abdominal plank position. "The hardest part is the plank. I hardly notice the hula hoop," said Kai Sandmeyer, who established the record in June 2021 in Ehingen. Sandermeyer, who set the record for 6.34 minutes,...
LIFESTYLE
nwpb.org

Idaho hits record for COVID-19 positivity

Idaho reached record levels of COVID-19 testing positivity at 38.8% last week, said Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist at a press briefing Tuesday. The state’s Southwest Health District remains in crisis standards of care, while health care systems statewide remain “fragile.” Idaho has continued to see hospital staffing and blood shortages.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rush
UPI News

Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A team of chemists gathered 2,923 lemons in Britain to break the Guinness World Record for the highest voltage from a fruit battery. Guinness said the Royal Society of Chemistry, an international organization of scientists, cut the lemons in half in Manchester, England, and hooked strips of zinc and copper to each end to extract a total 2,307.8 volts from the fruit.
ENGINEERING
Idaho State Journal

Essence of Idaho potatoes a fragrance hit

The hot potato in the fragrance world wasn't made by Chanel, Chloe or Guerlain, but it is French — sort of. Frites by Idaho packs the odor of a fresh order of french fries made, of course, from Idaho potatoes. The name "Frites" is the French word for fries. The sizzling scent was never intended to be a money maker. Travis Blacker, the Idaho Potato Commission's industry relations director, said...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Sponges
96.1 The Eagle

8 Guinness World Records Set in New York State

The Guinness Book of World Records is an amazing thing. I remember having a copy as a kid, and flipping through it and marveling at the pictures of The World's Tallest Man, or The World's Longest Finger Nails. It was like a circus sideshow that I could browse through and look at, at any time. Now mind you this was in the days before the internet, so seeing things like that without actually going to a Freakshow, could only happen on the pages of books.
SYRACUSE, NY
UPI News

Oregon city installs 37-foot fork believed to be world's tallest

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Oregon city is seeking the Guinness World Record for the tallest fork after installing a 37-foot-tall utensil outside a new food cart plaza. The city of Fairview said the 37-foot fork, installed Tuesday outside the soon-to-open Fairview Food Plaza, is believed to be the tallest in the world, and officials will seek confirmation of the designation from Guinness World Records.
FAIRVIEW, OR
UPI News

Humpback whales swim up to 3,700 miles to breed

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Crowdsourced photos show some humpback whales travel 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) to breed. Scientists had assumed the whales chose Mexico or Hawaii as a breeding site, but the photos revealed some individual whales travel to both places in a single season. The peer reviewed journal Biology...
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
285K+
Followers
50K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy