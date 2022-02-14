ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is still time to get in on the big Xbox Anime Month sale

By Robert Collins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary has been designated as Xbox Anime Month, and the occasion is being celebrated with a huge sale on anime and anime-inspired games and media. The sale lasts right up til the end of the month and offers some pretty impressive savings - up to...

techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Microsoft Announces Big Changes to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is making some big changes to how both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions work. One of these changes involves refunds. More specifically, Microsoft will now contact Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers on 12-month subscriptions and give them the option to end their contract and claim a proportional refund. Previously, this wasn't possible. This is only one of a few pro-consumer changes.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new freebie. Just about every week, without fail, Microsoft adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library. However, every once in a while, it bolsters this core offering with additional offers. For example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers regularly get free Halo Infinite items, including today.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass – Games of the Month for February 2022

February begins and Microsoft reveals a selection of games for its offer Xbox Game Pass. As usual the announcement of the games happens in two acts, we will update the content in due course. First part of the games for this month of February 2022:. February 3:. Contrast (cloud and...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock at Target and Walmart expected soon. Here's how to get a console

It's been more than a week between PS5 restocks, which is a long time to wait. Sony made it clear semiconductor shortages would restrict the number of PS5 restocks in the immediate future, so retailers are changing tactics. For example, PS5 restock tracker Jake Randall has confirmation that many Target stores have 30 or more consoles available, but the company is holding them until there's enough at different locations to make a big restock. Walmart, the retailer that offered the most PS5 restock opportunities during the holiday season, is likely waiting for a larger stock of consoles and planning something similar.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Hamleys restocks console in store – how to get one

Update: The series X is still available through Xbox All Access at Asda, but has now sold out at EE and ShopTo. Read below for more details.Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, a global chip shortage and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.While the tail end of 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A slow January may yield more Xbox Series X restocks this month

Xbox series X restocks are still hard to come by and have been suffering a particularly concerning outage over the last few weeks. However, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on stores like Target, Gamestop and Walmart this week. These retailers have been the most consistent with their drops in January, and retail patterns suggest that early February will have more Xbox Series X restocks up for grabs.
RETAIL
windowsreport.com

Xbox players ditch consoles after Bungie sale

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. A recent report has claimed that Xbox players are selling their Xbox video game...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Easy Gamerscore: The 37 quickest game completions from the latest Xbox sales

This week's Xbox sale is chock-full of Quick Completions. After perusing what it has to offer, we've found a whopping 36 games that fit the Quick Completions bill. As always, we've linked you to each game's hub, where you'll find achievement lists, guides, and full-blown achievement walkthroughs (if one has been written. We've also detailed this week's easiest, cheapest, and highest-rated games just below the table.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox is very unlikely to be able to buy big Japanese studios, claims analyst

Xbox will find it very difficult to acquire major Japanese game development studios should doing so remain a focus for the company, an analyst has claimed. On several previous occasions, Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer has expressed a desire to purchase an Asian game developer, “in particular a Japanese studio”.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - December 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles launches for Xbox next month

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will see you helping Lumote, a squishy bioluminescent hero, on a 3D platforming adventure in the Great Depths when it launches for Xbox One on March 24th. There is no doubt that Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is eye-catching, with its vibrant colour schemes and cute squishy...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Banjo-Kazooie Fans Agree Xbox Version Is Still The Best Way To Play

As we mentioned recently, Banjo-Kazooie made its debut on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online service in January, but there's a big difference compared to Xbox - the NSO version is the (mostly) unaltered N64 original. The Xbox version, on the other hand, is the Xbox Live Arcade port...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Shenmue The Animation Gets It Right

Over the next 12 weekends, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll will be premiering season one of the Shenmue animated series. The 30-minute show will be buried in the early AM, releasing at 12:30 AM EST on Sundays. My relentless skepticism is keeping me from believing this show can honor the iconic franchise. Yet after one episode, I am now a believer.
COMICS
onmsft.com

Nintendo Switch Concierge...brought to you by Microsoft Teams

Nintendo Switch Concierge is a brand new support feature being rolled out by Nintendo for its wildly popular ninth generation console. What exactly is Nintendo Switch Concierge, you may ask? It will allow Switch owners to schedule appointments with Nintendo-appointed representatives who can answer a range of Switch-related topics pertaining to all things Switch: games (most obviously), privacy and security settings and info, console customization, and a host of other areas of discussion. What is perhaps most interesting about the new service is that it will all be conducted via Microsoft Teams.
