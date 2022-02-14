There is still time to get in on the big Xbox Anime Month sale

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO