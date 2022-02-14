ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game Notes Oilers @ Sharks: Build Momentum

By Jason Gregor
oilersnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning does many things. It gives teams, and individuals, confidence. It instantly changes the mood around a team, and often quiets the noise. — The main difference leading to the win was Mike Smith’s play in goal. Edmonton allowed 38 shots on goal, the most since Calgary had 47 on January...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Democrat

Evander Kane, upon return to San Jose, says he’s moved on with Oilers

SAN JOSE – Evander Kane had no idea what kind of reception he was going to get at SAP Center on Monday night when he and the Edmonton Oilers played the Sharks in a key Pacific Division game. Nor did he particularly care. “It probably matters to you guys...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Broberg
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Dave Manson
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jay Woodcroft
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Leon Draisaitl
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Baby Shark

The Edmonton Oilers have a very important week coming up, and it all gets started with tonight’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks. As of this morning, the Oilers are three points up on San Jose and in the standings and there is nothing I would love more than to see our boys tack on a second straight win while also creating some space between these two clubs. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL
Bay Area Sports Page

Oilers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Welcome back, y’all. Hope everyone had a lovely midseason break. Personally, I’d love to never have to watch Evander Kane play hockey again, but here we are. I might have to actually watch the Sharks’ broadcast if Sportsnet can’t stop doing free PR for Kane. First...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Kings: Closing the Gap

The Oilers woke up in Los Angeles fresh off a stifling defensive effort against the San Jose Sharks with an opportunity to move into a tie with the Kings and the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. A regulation win will give the Oilers 55 points and they’d still have one game in hand on LA and two on the Ducks. Edmonton is in the midst of a tough stretch with five games in seven days, however, the schedule maker did give them a few breaks.
HOCKEY
SFGate

Skinner’s first shutout leads Oilers past Sharks 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night. “It was pretty special,” Skinner said. “To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I’m really grateful for it.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Islanders#The Sharks#Mans
oilersnation.com

GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Unstoppable in the Woodcroft era, Oilers extend winning streak with 5-2 comeback in LA

The student becomes the teacher. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Last night, the Oilers were able to handle the rusty San Jose Sharks with relative ease — SJ was incredibly sloppy and they put in the kind of performance that will always hand you a loss — and I was hoping for another dose of the same story against the Kings. As Gregor wrote this morning in the GDB, the Kings haven’t played for two weeks and that’s an eternity in the NHL, meaning the Oilers had another chance to get some work done against a squad that was unlikely to be at their best. Once we finally got through the Drew Doughty tribute and the anthems, it was finally time to get to business and I was hoping the Oilers wouldn’t be feeling half as tired as I was for having to stay up this late. I mean, it was almost 9 p.m. by the time this thing started and it’s a school night. *spits* Thankfully, the glare from the Kings’ domes was enough to burn my eyeballs into the open position. The bad news was that it also meant seeing LA take an early lead on the back of a derpy play for the ages.
NHL
Chico Enterprise-Record

Evander Kane doesn’t score, but Edmonton Oilers easily handle Sharks

SAN JOSE – The Sharks fans that showed up to Monday’s game with the Edmonton Oilers didn’t have much love for Evander Kane, showering him with boos every time he touched the puck. What was missing from the announced crowd of 11,153 at SAP Center were opportunities...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 46.0 Wrap Up: Jay Woodcroft is The Answer, Oilers secure 3-0 win in San Jose

Undefeated in the Woodcroft era. Final Score: 3-0 Oilers. I don’t think I’m talking out of school when I say that this California road trip is one of the biggest three-game sets the Oilers have played all season, and I was hopeful that the team recognized the importance as well and hit the ice with urgency from the opening draw. Unfortunately, that didn’t really happen as the Sharks were the ones that found their legs early, manufacturing a flurry of early shots and chances that could have easily put them ahead had Skinner not been up for the task. Thankfully, the Oilers got the goaltending they needed to weather those first few moments without being burned, and it allowed them to respond with a pair of counterpunches that snuck through and landed. It was the kind of momentum swing the boys could have only hoped for back in December, ya know? Instead of chasing the game, the Oilers ended up walking into the intermission with a two-goal lead and that’s the kind of road period that seemed impossible only a month ago.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 47.0: Schedule Advantage (8:30pm MT, SNW)

The Los Angeles Kings haven’t played since February 2nd. They haven’t played a home game since January 20th. Two weeks in the middle of an NHL season without playing a game feels like an eternity for players and the Edmonton Oilers must take advantage of a rusty Kings team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Skinner shutout sinks Sharks

Hockey is often a sport of chaos. Sometimes good, sometimes bad, sometimes almost hilarious. For the Edmonton Oilers Monday night, it was the good kind of chaos that led to their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. The chaos, mind you, came from the form of a few bounces....
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 46 @ LA Kings

Caroline made her return to the Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show today as we got set for the Oiler’s second game in as many nights. After a really solid 3-0 victory over the Sharks to kick off the quick trip through California, the Oilers will be looking to improve the 3-0 under Jay Woodcroft tonight. They’ll be taking on an LA Kings team that hasn’t played since February 2nd but they went into the All-Star break on a high note, grabbing points in seven straight games. They’ve also already beaten the Oilers earlier this season. Edmonton will be in tough but they should be feeling confident.
NHL
Daily Breeze

Kings’ pre-break momentum ends with loss to Oilers

LOS ANGELES — The Kings were back on the job Tuesday night, but they were unable to pick up where they left off before their extended break, falling to the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena. In their first game since Feb. 2, the Kings saw their six-game points...
HOCKEY
oilersnation.com

Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Rollin’ in the Woodcroft era

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks next game: Fishing for Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. PT. SAP Center. TV: Sportsnet. Radio: Sportsnet 650. The Canucks remain in the playoff hunt and under Bruce Boudreau have posted a strong 14-6-4 record, exactly the pace they need to be on to have a chance of making the playoffs after their terrible start to the season. But to keep up that pace, they need to start reeling off some wins in a row and get off the win-one-lose-one they’ve basically been on since they returned to action following a 10-day break in early January. “We have to string wins together,” Boudreau said, bluntly, on Wednesday. “We have to put a four- or five-game stretch together. And then if you lose a game, then you put another four- or five-games stretch together.”
NHL
NHL

Toffoli should fit right in with Flames, Sutter after trade

Forward, coach won Cup together with Kings; brings 200-foot game to Calgary. Tyler Toffoli spoke briefly with Darryl Sutter after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The forward didn't need to speak to the coach for long. Toffoli began his NHL career playing for...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 46.0: Leaning On Veterans (8:30pm MT, SNW)

Actions speak louder than words, and based on his first game behind the bench it is clear Jay Woodcroft will rely on his veterans to lead the team back into a playoff spot. It is the right move. That doesn’t mean he won’t mix in young players, but Woodcroft and defence coach Dave Manson opted to protect their young players, based on ice time, in their opening game and I expect more of the same tonight.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy