Every new detail about DC's Batgirl movie seems to intrigue fans, especially the idea of finally seeing Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) brought to life in a modern movie context. The supporting cast of the HBO Max exclusive film has begun to fill out — and a new series of set photos showcase one of the most unique pairings of characters that will occur in the film. The photos, which you can check out below, show Commissioner James Gordon (J.K. Simmons) sharing the screen with a double wearing Michael Keaton's Batman costume. This confirms that the duo — who don't previously have any ties to each other canonically, with Simmons previously serving as the Gordon for Ben Affleck's Batman — will share the screen in some capacity. It also provides a detailed look at Keaton's new costume, which seems to be updated from its original appearance in Tim Burton's Batman films.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO