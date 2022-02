As the storm approaches Michigan, there are a few things I think you should be aware of. The latest data has slight changes, but significant changes in my mind. First, it’s becoming really apparent it’s a two-part storm, with the second part being later and the most significant part. The accumulation of snow will almost stop in the middle of the day Thursday, and you may think the snowstorm isn’t happening. The snow will come back into the southeast populated part of Michigan late Thursday afternoon and drop most of the snow Thursday evening.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO