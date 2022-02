CHICAGO (CBS) – With masks now optional in many school districts, some parents are calling for everything to go back to a pre-pandemic normal in schools. CBS 2 News Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned even if districts want to do that, it may come at a cost not just a health or public relations cost but it could mean the loss of cold, hard cash. The cost can include federal grant dollars tied to covid leaving some districts in limbo and being harshly criticized by parents. Palos Heights School District 128 parents were in a tizzy after seeing this snippet of superintendent Merryl...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO