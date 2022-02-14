Sifu Mod Lets You Play As Scooby-Doo's All-Powerful Shaggy

The SNES had lofty expectations to meet when it launched in North America in 1991. After all, the NES had been a massive success that helped revitalize the gaming industry. It introduced players to a number of iconic characters and series and had a staggering lineup of wonderful games. Thankfully, Nintendo didn't miss a beat during the jump from 8-bit to 16-bit gaming. The Super Nintendo was a major improvement in every way, from graphical fidelity to sound quality. And as one of the leading console manufacturers of the time, Nintendo enjoyed a golden era of instant classics released on the system. The Super NES library is so sprawling and high-quality that it was hard to even narrow down a list like this one. But with the insights of our GameSpot editors and the benefit of hindsight, here are some of the absolute best SNES games, listed in alphabetical order. A number of the games listed below are available to play on Nintendo Switch with a Switch Online subscription.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO