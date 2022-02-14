ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sifu Mod Lets You Play As Scooby-Doo's All-Powerful Shaggy

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifu's action-packed tale stars a young martial arts master out for revenge, but if that protagonist is a bit too bland for your liking, there are some other options for you. Provided that you're playing on PC, Sifu can be modded with character files that'll transform the vengeance-obsessed hero into a...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Nintendo-inspired coffee machine concept lets you play the latte game

There are hardcore gamers and there are casual gamers. It doesn’t matter which group you belong to but I’m certain if you are, you will love this Nintendo FP Coffee Machine. For people who grew up playing Super Mario, you won’t have a problem identifying the inspiration. No,...
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Reverse Scooby-Doo TRPG Those Wretched Kids! is part of Zine Month

Become the masked villain in a scenario reminiscent of a classic Scooby-Doo episode in upcoming roleplaying game, Those Wretched Kids!. A solo RPG – meaning that the game is played alone, with no games master – Those Wretched Kids! sees players taking the role of the baddie in a scenario that sounds incredibly familiar to fans of the 1970s animated series, Scooby-Doo, Where are You?. The player is an ambitious entrepreneurial type whose big plans happen to require a few instances of subterfuge and skullduggery. Luckily enough, they’ll have access to their own resources – henchpeople and disguises included – that they can use to keep the townsfolk convinced that their plans are actually the work of disturbed spirits or monsters. However, the player will also have a group of meddlesome teenagers attempting to uncover their schemes to contend with.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

All Three of Sifu’s Endings Explained

Not every journey’s end provides the answers we seek. With the release of Sifu on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows, up-and-coming kung fu masters will meet their end once they manage to bring the murders of the player’s father to justice. Even though Sifu may seem short, Sloclap’s newest title actually contains more than one ending. With three conclusions that are all canon to explore, this is all of Sifu’s endings explained.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Wordle Archive Lets You Play All Previously Released Puzzles at Your Own Leisure

Josh Wardle’s innovative little word game, Wordle, has taken the world by storm in the past couple of months. The game has since been acquired by the New York Times, and with the game’s code being so open, developers have been able to create their own spinoffs and variations of it as well. If you’ve only just gotten into Wordle and wish you could try your hand at some of the game’s previously released puzzles, you’re in luck.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lillard
techeblog.com

Sifu Gets John Wick Mod, Lets You Control Keanu Reeves’ Character in Action Packed Nightclub Scene

Even though Sifu, an action beat ’em up game by French studio Sloclap, was just released on February 8th, there’s already a John Wick mod for it. Since this title was built on Unreal Engine, it’s no surprise that modders have more tools available to them than ever, including replacing Sifu’s protagonist with Keanu Reeves’ character, all thanks to the group known as THE BEYONDERS. In the demo, we get to see the neon-lit nightclub scene recreated. Read more for a video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When do you actually die in Sifu?

Part of what makes Sifu unique is its resurrection mechanic. Using a magical pendant, you can resurrect yourself upon death at the cost of your own age. For every death you suffer, you’ll age up a certain amount of years. However, once you get old enough, you won’t be able to revive yourself further.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

God of War PC mod lets you play as Atreus

Despite the large role that Atreus plays in God of War’s story, you never get to take control of Kratos’ boy himself. However, God of War players on PC will soon be able to do just that thanks to a mod by Speclizer, a YouTuber who specializes in modding various triple-A titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

15 Best Metroidvania Games To Play In 2022

The best metroidvanias are games that provide massive maps to explore, obstacles to conquer, and progression systems that provide constant "eureka" moments during your journey. Metroidvanias are one of the more popular genres out there, and with the gap between new Castlevania or Metroid games usually being lengthy, seeing the best elements of those franchises combined into games that find fascinating new ways to put a unique spin on the formula makes for some great entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooby Doo#Mods#Mystery Inc#Ultra Instinct Shaggy#Multiversus
Gamespot

The Table Game

Sign In to follow. Follow The Table Game, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Witch Queen -- What To Do Right Now, What's Leaving, And How To Prepare

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches in less than a week's time, and it marks the start of Year 5 for Bungie's online shooter. The DLC expansion represents some major changes for the game, but critically, it also marks the departure of certain content, which will be (at least temporarily) moved to the Destiny Convent Vault, thereby rendering it unplayable. With that in mind, we've rounded up the content you should ensure you play while you still can, as well as some tips to ensure you're as ready as possible for The Witch Queen.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best SNES Games Of All Time: 15 Greatest Super Nintendo Titles

The SNES had lofty expectations to meet when it launched in North America in 1991. After all, the NES had been a massive success that helped revitalize the gaming industry. It introduced players to a number of iconic characters and series and had a staggering lineup of wonderful games. Thankfully, Nintendo didn't miss a beat during the jump from 8-bit to 16-bit gaming. The Super Nintendo was a major improvement in every way, from graphical fidelity to sound quality. And as one of the leading console manufacturers of the time, Nintendo enjoyed a golden era of instant classics released on the system. The Super NES library is so sprawling and high-quality that it was hard to even narrow down a list like this one. But with the insights of our GameSpot editors and the benefit of hindsight, here are some of the absolute best SNES games, listed in alphabetical order. A number of the games listed below are available to play on Nintendo Switch with a Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The King Of Fighters XV Review - Wanna Play Some KoF?

Few fighting game series can claim to have the sort of cross-generational impact and enduring history that King of Fighters does, but in recent years, developer SNK has struggled to stay on equal footing with its competitors. With 2016's The King of Fighters XIV suffering from dated-looking visuals and wonky online matchmaking that even the most polished gameplay would struggle to overcome, the new generation of KoF stumbled out of the gate, turning off the new blood it wanted to bring in and leaving many series stalwarts somewhat dissatisfied. Sometimes you learn by taking hard knocks, though, and SNK has clearly taken KoF XIV's reception to heart, giving its newest title a pleasing visual revamp, tidying up the gameplay, tossing in some extras, and making the online combat better than it's ever been before. Though it won't mop the floor with its opponents, it's enough to make KoF XV a serious contender again.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy