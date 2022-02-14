Topeka Zoo announces new orangutan on the way

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Monday morning that Rudy, a 36-year old Bornean

Orangutan, is pregnant with her third offspring at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo said Rudy’s

pregnancy is in accordance with her Species Survival Plan, which pairs her with a male

orangutan, Mawas.

While the exact date of the birth is unknown, the arrival of the baby orangutan is expected anywhere from late April to early May.

















Rudy was born at the Topeka Zoo in 1985. She is the mother to Rayma, born in 2009, who now

resides at the Phoenix Zoo, and Bumi, born in 2013, who lives at the Topeka Zoo.

“A wonderful part about working with animals is watching them raise their young,” said

Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “This is Rudy’s third baby to be born here at the Topeka

Zoo and her previous offspring have both been very successful as they’ve grown up. She’s a

great mom and we’re excited she gets to go through this process again, and we’re excited

to go through it with her.”

According to the Topeka Zoo, Bornean Orangutans are listed as critically endangered with populations declining by more than 50% in the wild over the last 60 years. Their main threats include human conflict, illegal wildlife trade and poaching.

“Orangutans are amazing animals that are facing very challenging times in the wild,”

says Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “This pregnancy represents crucial genetic value to the

orangutan population. As excitement builds around this birth, we hope that people will take

the time to learn about the issues orangutans face in the wild and do some of the simple

things we can do right here in this country that will benefit the wild population.”

