Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said the band “failed miserably” with their 2010 album, Korn III: Remember Who You Are. During a new interview with Music Feeds, Davis said, “That was hard because we were trying to recapture something and it was way in the past and we failed miserably. I mean, I like the record, but it wasn't fun to make because (producer) Ross (Robinson) was doing his methods and he really turned them on really hard. And it was just a fu**ed up, weird time in the band when we did that.”

