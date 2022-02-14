ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gourmet Desserts Made Fresh Daily

tmj4.com
 2 days ago

It's VALENTINE'S DAY! Are you looking for sweets for your sweet? These cookies are life changing! Oh so...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

How to Turn Boxed Cake Mix into Breakfast

If there is one thing I can always get behind, it is cake for breakfast. Whether it is a muffin or a coffee cake, give me a sweet treat with a tender crumb masquerading as a defensible morning meal and I am all in. The only problem with these wake-and-bake beauties is that, frosting aside, they are the same amount of work as a regular cake and tend to be best the day they are made. Without frosting keeping the cake moist and sealing in that tenderness, these sweet breads tend to get a bit dried out faster than other cakes. Plus, who wants to be sifting flour before your caffeine kicks in?
RECIPES
FanSided

This new Aldi find is the ultimate frozen dessert duo

Looking for the must have Aldi find for February? This new ultimate frozen dessert duo will have everyone running to their local store. Has Aldi done it again?. According to Aldi, the Sundae Shoppe Donut Dessert Bars will be available the week of February 23. Available in strawberry and vanilla and chocolate flavors, the multi-pack frozen dessert is the flavor mash-up that will have people screaming for more.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet#Food Drink
425magazine.com

Spice Up Valentine’s Cooking with Italian Flavors

Elevate Valentine’s meals with the recently launched Italian meal kit offerings from Whidbey Island’s Ciao Food & Wine, located in Coupeville. Trained in southern Italy, chef and restaurant owner Mark Laska has been infusing his passion for Italian foods and wines within the dishes he creates at Ciao for more than a decade.
COUPEVILLE, WA
Eater

A Hip Spot With Cardamom-Infused Coffee and Indian Snacks Spices Up the LES — and More Openings

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Southeast Asian dessert bar with hookah, Sands of Persia, the relocated luxe sushi den Noda, and Chicago empanada import Cafe Tola.
RESTAURANTS
ETOnline.com

The 18 Best Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Sweet Gifts To Shop

There are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, but for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy. Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday just a couple weeks away, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

M&M’s Just Dropped a Brand-New Honey Graham Flavor for Easter

It’s dreary outside, but I can already feel the spring flowers blooming in my heart. And what else comes with spring but lots and lots of candy? I haven’t stopped popping handfuls of Black Forest Cake M&M’s since this candy made its stunning debut. Now, there’s something new on the M&M’s flavor agenda: Honey Graham M&M’s!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

4 Ways to Use Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything bagel seasoning cannot be limited to bagels and only bagels. This blend (a mixture of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, and salt) brings the best of the best to any savory meal. Nowadays you can buy the everything bagel seasoning premade in-store or online and it stores easily in your spice cabinet. Having this seasoning on hand turns your next meal or snack into something fun and delicious.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

CHEESY BEEF & POTATO CASSEROLE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Cheesy Beef and Potato Casserole from Homemade on a Weeknight. Our other featured recipes include: The Union Club's 1889 Club Sandwich from Not Entirely Average, Triple Chip Strawberry Cookies from Nancy C and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Better than Bojangles Dirty Rice!
RECIPES
onceuponachef.com

Chocolate Chip Cookies: 8 Must-Bake Recipes

It’s hard not to smile when you’re eating chocolate chip cookies. From classic to gluten-free to made-in-a-mug, there is a recipe for every cookie lover on this list. Always in search of the perfect classic chocolate chip cookie? Look no further – a few tweaks to the popular Nestlé® Toll House® recipe make these cookies the best ever. Get the recipe.
RECIPES
ktna.org

Decadent Dessert Auction 2022

Tune in to KTNA 88.9 FM or stream online at ktna.org February 7th through the 11th for our annual Decadent Dessert Auction! This is the perfect opportunity to bid on a delectable Valentine’s treat for that special someone while supporting KTNA and the Upper Susitna Food Pantry. Desserts will be auctioned off live, on-air by our DJ’s. Bidding on these delicious works of art can be done by calling (907) 733-1700 during the auction. Photos of desserts along with descriptions and auction times can also be found on our Facebook page. PLEASE NOTE: We do not accept bids made through Facebook or Instagram. All auctions will end promptly 5 minutes before the top of the hour to ensure streaming listeners get a chance to bid.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

The 2-Ingredient Candy You Can Make in Minutes

What if I told you there's a magical, two-ingredient candy you can make right now? One that requires no special thermometers or molds or sugar finagling? One that you can make with a single bowl, a microwave, and ingredients you probably have in your pantry? This is not a drill: Such a candy exists, and its name is modeling chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
miabites.com

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar: All Day, Everyday

Somewhat hidden in the Faena Bazaar at 3400 Collins is Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. As indicated by the line out the door on any given morning, it is no longer hidden from the local Mid-Beach residents and Faena guests. In a building that formerly housed the Ice Cream Museum and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
petersenshunting.com

The Best Camp Fire Desserts

End your camp meals on a sweet note with these quick and easy desserts. There was a time when deer camps were a male-dominated experience. A group of guys got together each season to camp, hunt, give each other a hard time, and maybe share a celebratory drink around the evening’s campfire.
FOOD & DRINKS
Denver Post

For this menu, start with dessert

Dessert may cap a meal, but there’s wisdom in putting it first and foremost, particularly when preparing a large dinner. In fact, cooking dessert before anything else is often a wise strategy. The job is then out of the way, so you can concentrate on the savory dishes. And if you can make the dessert a full day ahead, so much the better.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Gourmet chocolates are the sophisticated Valentine’s Day gift

While kids might love those conversation hearts, gourmet chocolates will have your beloved swooning after that first bite. If flavor drives that sophisticated Valentine’s Day gift purchase, think beyond the grocery aisle and unwrap deliciousness in a single bite. When thinking about a recipe, many people can appreciate that...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy