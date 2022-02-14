Snopp Dogg Blazes the Super Bowl Halftime Show Stage in Blue & Yellow Bandana Tracksuit Outfit & Converse Sneakers

California was filled with a lot of love on Sunday night. For the first time ever the Super Bowl halftime show featured an iconic roster of several hip hop legends . Taking place at Los Angeles’ slick SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the event included a star-studded lineup that was led by LA’s Finest, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg along with performances by Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

The halftime show took us through three decades of hip-hop, showing how much West Coast rap has been at the center of our culture all these years. Snoop and Dre put on for their city by kicking things off with their classic hit, “The Next Episode” as well as Tupac’s “California Love.”

To commemorate the history-making occasion , Snoop Dogg made sure to pay tribute to his hometown by wearing a blue and yellow bandana tracksuit. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist complemented his outfit with gold chains, a gold microphone and round frames.

When it came down to footwear, the West Coast legend tied his look together with a pair of white low-top Converse sneakers. The classic kicks included a chunky outer sole and thick yellow laces.

