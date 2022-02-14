It’s been 66 years, and young men are still obsessed with the Eames lounger

When The Simpsons aired on the evening of February 9, 1997, the FOX animated comedy was marking a significant milestone in not just its own history but in the history of television. With this episode, its 167th, The Simpsons passed The Flintstones to become the longest-running primetime animated program in TV history. Let that sink in for a second: The Simpsons became the longest-running primetime animated program in history twenty-five years ago, and has been padding that lead ever since. What's most fascinating about looking back at this moment in Simpsons history, however, is how much the episode that aired that night — "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show" — was preoccupied with the concerns about a long-running show staying relevant as it got on in years. The Simpsons was in its 8th season then; it's in its 33rd season now, with no plans to close up shop. And while so much of "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show" and its commentary on the way TV shows and fans interact with one another has become embedded into popular culture for years ("Worst. Episode. Ever." originated here), it's unmooring to think that in the grand scheme of things, The Simpsons was still just beginning.

