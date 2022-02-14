ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Investing in Dividend Index Funds

Cover picture for the articleDividend index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are indexed to dividend stocks. This is different from an index fund that pays dividends to investors, based on the profits realized by its underlying investments. Investing in dividend index funds can offer diversification, income and a potential hedge against...

Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Ellington Financial is a mortgage REIT that pays a 10.3% yield on its monthly dividend. Main Street Capital is a BDC that pays a 6% yield on its monthly dividend. When markets are volatile like they have been the past few months, investors may find comfort in dividend stocks. Typically, the best dividend-paying stocks are those of large, established companies that produce stable returns and are less volatile. Quite often, they are value stocks.
Seekingalpha.com

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund goes ex dividend tomorrow

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) had declared $0.0633/share monthly dividend, -2.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0648. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 17; ex-div Feb. 16. See TEI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
KTEN.com

A Guide to Income Investment Strategies

An income investing strategy revolves around building a portfolio that generates a steady income. You might be interested in income investing if you’re looking for a way to build a supplemental income stream during your working years or for retirement. If you’re working with a financial advisor, an income strategy is one option you might be offered so it’s important to understand how this approach works.
cryptopotato.com

Satoshi’s Index: The First Utility NFT Offering Crypto Investment Automation

The average investor underperforms the market, earning almost 50% less returns than the stock market. The cryptomarket’s dizzying amount of new financial products, coins, and NFTs, challenges the average investor further. Crypto novices make plenty of mistakes, and the wide majority of them end up losing their money. However,...
KTEN.com

The Importance of a Comprehensive and Flexible Service Solution for ETF Fund Launches

Originally Posted On: https://www.ultimusfundsolutions.com/the-importance-of-a-comprehensive-and-flexible-service-solution-for-etf-fund-launches/. There is no doubt ETFs can have a valuable place in investor’s portfolios and as part of an asset manager’s product lineup. However, there are numerous nuances to ETFs that make them different than traditional mutual funds and a complex system of players that make an exchange-traded fund functionally efficient.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Ares Dynamic Credit Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0975 per share. On Friday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0975 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
ShareCast

Goldman Sachs upgrades cash, downgrades credit

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that it remains "broadly pro risk" in its asset allocation, ‘overweight’ equities and commodities, and ‘underweight’ bonds, but upgraded cash to ‘overweight’ and downgraded credit to ‘underweight’, both for three and 12 months. "This reflects both a...
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividends, as implied yield remains well more than double that of the S&P 500

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 5.9%, to 54 cents a share from 51 cents. Shareholders as of March 10 can be paid the new dividend on March 31. The New Jersey-based utilities stock slipped 0.2% to $64.64 in midday trading. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate increases the implied dividend yield to 3.34% from 3.16%. That is above the yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 3.01% and well more than double the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.41%. "This latest increase represents the 18th increase in the common dividend in the past 19 years and marks our 115th consecutive year of paying a common dividend to shareholders, which is an achievement attained by very few companies," said Chief Executive Ralph Izzo. PSEG's stock has gained 10.9% over the past 12 months, while the utilities ETF has tacked on 6.2% and the S&P 500 has rallied 13.2%.
KTEN.com

How to Build a Bond Ladder ETF

Bonds can offer a safe way to invest and earn consistent interest income over time. A bond ladder exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers exposure to multiple bonds with varying maturity dates. Investing in a bond ladder ETF can help with diversification and it can be easier than building a bond ladder yourself. Knowing how bond ladder ETFs work can help you decide if they’re right for you. It also may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor if you’re thinking about incorporating bond ladders into your overall investment strategy. Finding a financial advisor is easy with SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool. Just answer a few questions and you’ll be matched with advisors who serve your area.
thekatynews.com

Guide to Invest in Bitcoin

After Bitcoin’s incredible rise in popularity, many are left asking, “What does Bitcoin mean for my investment strategy?”. The Bitcoin phenomenon has shown that cryptocurrencies are viable forms of currency. Bitcoin has broken barriers most experts thought were impenetrable and has made its mark in history. Bitcoin Up has proven that it can be trusted to function as a currency with limited inflation and transaction fees. Bitcoin also shows promise to change the world economy by pushing aside third-party institutions such as banks.
Seekingalpha.com

Tim's Blog: 3 Dividend Funds Worth Consideration

Freedom of the press is limited to those who own one.”― A.J. Liebling. This instablog post is sponsored by Tim Plaehn, expert on income investing and a friend & colleague of mine at Investors Alley as well as a contributor here on Seeking Alpha. Tim runs the Dividend Hunter newsletter which offers a solid & diverse selection of attractive high yield plays. The service now nearly 10,000 active subscribers and can be had HERE for the rock bottom price of $49 (It usually is $99) for the first year. Tim provides a solid selection of lower beta, high yield recommendations for these challenging times.
Motley Fool

5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

Buying dividend stocks is a smart way to hedge against high inflation. These income stocks can put some serious cash in investors' pockets. A dollar simply doesn't go as far as it used to. Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation had risen 7.5% from the prior-year period (as of January 2022), marking the heftiest increase for the price of a predetermined basket of goods and services since 1982!
