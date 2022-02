It's always fun to find a refuge for different animals. Back home in Kentucky, we had a bison refuge down by the lakes, near the Tennesse border. My parents have camped in that area for years, and I've always loved going to the refuge there. It's funny now that I see bison so often that it's not as appealing, but still neat in general.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 15 DAYS AGO