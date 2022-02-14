LaSalle acquires fulfilment center in Verona, Italy, on behalf of Encore+

BNP Paribas REIM has launched a new fund dedicated to the French Savings and Pension Association, the Association Française d’Epargne et de Retraite (AFER). The fund, Afer Pierre, will focus on responsible real estate in accordance with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. Afer Pierre is a diversified French civil-law company that mostly will be made up of directly owned real estate, as well as with a portion indirectly invested via SCPI, retail OPCI and property-company shares. Its portfolio will be composed of offices, residential, logistics platforms and street-level shops, geographically diversified in France as well as other European countries, such as Germany and BeNeLux.

