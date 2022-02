February has been off to a very good start for new music, and this week in the heavy music world we got new records from Cult of Luna, Napalm Death, Author & Punisher, and the new Deafheaven-related band Alto Arc, all four of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Head to Invisible Oranges to catch up on the new Voivod, Amorphis, Mortuary Drape, Inhuman Nature, Hangman's Chair, and even more. We also got new singles from Static Abyss (Death, Autopsy), Mares of Thrace, Killing Joke, Aeviterne, End Reign (All Out War, Pig Destroyer, Integrity), Warfare, Helpless, Firebreather, Midnight, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

