Montgomery County takes great pride in having high vaccination rates for its citizens and providing service and support during the pandemic. However, the county is failing in providing for homebound residents. When the county started to provide vaccinations, I wanted to ensure that my wife, who is homebound, could get vaccinated. I sought out help from the Department of Health, which had no solutions. I turned to my county council member and several others, but they either could not find a solution or did not care.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO