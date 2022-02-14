ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple A: Cost of Gas Continues to Rise in Capital Region

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Region drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump when it comes time to...

WFXR

Gas prices are continuing to rise. How does this impact consumers?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In just the last week, gas prices in Roanoke have risen 3.5 cents per gallon. That is according to a gas-saving company GasBuddy. David Bieri, an associate professor of Urban Affairs and Planning in Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs, says the reason behind the rise in gas prices […]
ROANOKE, VA
FOXBusiness

Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns

Gas prices will soar higher as a result of warmer weather, summer travelers boosting demand and the blending of summer gasoline, Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis told "Varney & Co." Monday. "All of the factors are going to point to an upward trajectory when we start seeing...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday. Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers. The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
wydaily.com

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise with No End in Sight

NATIONWIDE — Drivers won’t get relief at the pump anytime soon according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The last time the national average price for a gallon of gas was as expensive as it is today was in 2014, according to a AAA Tidewater press release. The national average reached $3.44 per gallon on Monday, Feb. 7, which is $0.08 higher than last week and $1.98 higher than this point in 2021.
TRAFFIC
Newnan Times-Herald

Oil flirts with $90 a barrel, gas prices continuing to rise

Geopolitical tensions, specifically concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have helped to send oil prices rising and gas prices have followed that upward trend. On Tuesday, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County was $3.249, up from $3.210 last week and $3.163 two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the average was $3.159.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
BBC

Rising energy bills: High gas prices 'to continue for three years'

High gas prices are likely to remain "for at least the next 36 months", Northern Ireland's Utility Regulator has said. Firmus Energy announced its prices will increase by more than a third in its Ten Towns Network, which includes Londonderry, Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon and Newry. The 33.57% increase...
TRAFFIC
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices increase due to rising cost of crude oil

Rising crude prices are increasing the average price for gasoline in Georgia with the state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than last month, and 96 cents more than this time last year. Release:. Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Continue To Rise In New Jersey Amid Crude Oil Price Hikes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise sharply in New Jersey as crude oil prices increase amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.56, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.48, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.49 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market has put heavy upward pressure on crude oil prices. If they continue to climb, Noble says gas prices will likely follow suit. © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho Statesman

Idaho gas prices continue to rise. See costs in your county with this interactive map

Gas prices in Idaho have surged in the past year, increasing by $1.12 since February 2021 to rise above the national average. The current average price of gas in Idaho is about $3.52 for regular unleaded gas, according to data from the American Automobile Association. That’s marginally higher than the national average of $3.47 and a large increase from Idaho’s average this time last year of $2.40.
IDAHO STATE
positivelyosceola.com

Gas prices in Florida continue to rise, highest since 2014

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida has increased by an average of $0.12 per gallon in the last two weeks. Drivers are feeling pain at the pump with prices their highest in 8 years. The AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader-Telegram

Gas prices rise in Wisconsin, region

EAU CLAIRE — Consumers’ pain at the pump continued with gas prices jumping 11 cents a gallon in Eau Claire over the past week, according to a new report by AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Eau Claire stood at $3.34 on Monday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Rise As Upward Pressure Lingers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas are still trending more expensive on the week as strong upward pressure remains on prices at the pump. The main culprit behind the most recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is stubbornly bobbing around $90 per barrel and has caused the average price for gasoline in the Carolinas to set a new 2022 high of $3.33 per gallon in North Carolina and $3.26 per gallon in South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pinalcentral.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Arizona but slower than rest of nation

PHOENIX (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise in Arizona as crude oil prices increase amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine. AAA Arizona says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $3.65, up 6...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices continued to rise in Roanoke over the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - (February 7, 2022) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
ROANOKE, VA
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices continue to rise amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.49, up five cents from last week, according to AAA. One year ago, the price was $2.51. The New York State average is $3.68, up nine cents from last week, AAA said. This time last year, the state average was $2.60.
SYRACUSE, NY

