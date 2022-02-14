ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Sevier Co. Sheriff: Boy, 5, accidentally shoots himself in head, finger

By Paige Hill
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said that a child accidentally shot himself after obtaining a handgun from his home. On Wednesday...

Jackson Ariman
2d ago

That’s great news that he is expected to survived. A shoot to the head is most often fatal

