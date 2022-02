PEARL HARBOR — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a rehearsal of concept drill for upcoming logistical operations in support of Pacific Pathways 2022, a series of U.S. Army Pacific led exercises that support security in the Indo-Pacific region. Planners from the 8th TSC‘s future operations team presented the 8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, with a visual model developed through the Army Design Methodology planning process to highlight the planned movement of Army Prepositioned Stocks (APS) to support the exercises. The drill gave leaders a detailed representation of the operational environment to exhibit how the Army plans to implement floating stock for the first time ever, in sustaining its forces across the Indo-Pacific area of operations.

