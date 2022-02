The Ust 'Monarch' sleeping bag is a butterfly-inspired piece of camping gear for those looking to increase their comfort and agility when heading out into the wilderness. The sleeping bag is first and foremost characterized by its distinct wings that are intended to envelop the sleeper to deliver impressive comfort along with temperature support during three seasons. The wings can be used both at the same time, with just one or with both off to accommodate the specific needs of the camper on any given night.

