Highlights: Humphries captures monobob gold, Hubbell and Donohue earn free dance bronze

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

USA's Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4

In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA's Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold.

Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition.

Chock & Bates finish fourth with extraterrestrial FD

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are a couple off the ice as well, finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics after this free dance that depicts the relationship between an extraterrestrial and alien.

Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA's Megan Nick earns bronze

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women's event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

