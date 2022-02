Playing from a position of strength. It's something stated here and repeated often as the Eagles dig in deep in their preparations for the 2022 offseason, ahead of the new league year that begins on March 16 at 4 PM but has been humming for many weeks already with collegiate showcase events and behind-the-scenes work. The Eagles are playing from a position of strength because, in part, they've got some wiggle room within the salary cap, they have the 10 draft picks – 9 in the first five rounds including picks 15, 16, and 19 in Round 1, and they have a young and talented roster that reached the postseason in 2021.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO