A California man has been charged after he allegedly tried to open the door during an American Airlines flight, leading passengers and crew onboard to subdue him and forcing the flight to be diverted to Kansas.Juan Remberto Rivas, 50, who was traveling from Los Angeles to Washington DC on Sunday afternoon, has been charged with assault, intimidating a flight attendant and interfering in the performance of the flight attendant’s duties, showed court documents.In a press statement, the US district attorney’s office for the western district of Missouri said on Monday that Mr Rivas had been arrested, remains in custody...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO