Disney+ had a pretty great 2021 as it turns out and the streaming service, as well as Disney overall, managed to beat Wall Street expectations with pretty substantial growth. While the theme parks sector rebounded from the pandemic and other bright lights were shining, it was the streaming numbers that made Disney's latest earnings report so impressive. That said, they still have a long way to go to truly cement streaming as the future in a "this is how we actually make money" sort of way.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO