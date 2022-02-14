APPLICATIONS DEADLINE FOR 2022 DESERT THEATRE LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIP IS MARCH 15

Montgomery, AL– The Junior League of Montgomery is pleased to offer scholarship opportunities for women in the River Region who are looking to enhance their career, business, or personal brand. The EmpowHERment Scholarship was created to help support women achieve their goals and aspirations while making our community stronger. For the fourth consecutive year, we are proud to offer scholarship opportunities worth up to $2500. Past recipients have created educational opportunities for young women, created non-profits, and furthered their own education and training. We look forward to hearing from applicants this year to see what creative ideas they would like to achieve.

