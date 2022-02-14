ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APPLICATIONS DEADLINE FOR 2022 DESERT THEATRE LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIP IS MARCH 15

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

The Desert Theatre League, a local non-profit performing arts support organization, is still accepting applicants for their scholarship fund through March 15. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas shares how...

