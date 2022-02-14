APPLICATIONS DEADLINE FOR 2022 DESERT THEATRE LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIP IS MARCH 15

The Joshua Tree Art Gallery, or JTAG, is featuring Threshold, a group exhibition featuring regional artists Blake Baxter, Frederick Fulmer, and Mike McLain during its show this month. Threshold is defined as “the magnitude or intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested.” All three artists utilize color, texture, pattern, and alternative mediums in minimalist or abstract ways to entertain the eyes of the viewer. To thoroughly experience the art, a viewer must cross the gallery’s threshold to observe and engage with the work that results in pushing their way of seeing light and space.
