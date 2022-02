The gentle and expressive African forest elephant is a critically endangered species due to habitat loss and poaching. But according to a survey conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society and the National Parks of Gabon, these rare, non-predatory pachyderms have one “last stronghold offering a large quasi-continuous habitat” in Gabon, in the Congo River Basin. The verdant forests of the Central African country provide them with the leaves, fruit and tree bark that are the staples of their herbivore diet, as well as protection.

