Bucks County Community College is calling on creative young people to enter the 35th annual Bucks County High School Poet of the Year contest for the chance to win $300. Students have until Friday, March 11 to submit three original poems. The contest is open to freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in Bucks County or attend a Bucks County high school. Home-schooled students may also enter. Previous winners are not eligible.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO