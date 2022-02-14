When Will HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous: Welcome Inn Be Released?

" Fixer To Fabulous " is an HGTV show trailing each magical moment of transformation as Dave and Jenny Marrs, a 15-years-married couple and home reno experts, restore historic homes around their neighborhood in Bentonville, Arkansas. Following the duo's first major restoration of a 1906 farmhouse in 2012, Dave and Jenny became a part of the HGTV network in 2017 as hosts of "Fixer To Fabulous" (fka " Almost Home "), as per House Beautiful .

These creative renovators and loving parents to five beautiful children also take the roles of farmers on their blueberry farm in Arkansas (via The List ). According to Distractify , Dave was trained to be a builder by his father, he started Marrs Developing , a home building company that has engineered approximately 30 homes each year ever since it was established in 2004. After their marriage on April 2, 2005, Jenny quit her corporate job to work with Dave at Marrs Developing and also at the "Fixer To Fabulous" show. Lately, the $2 million to $5 million net worth duo announced a spin-off to "Fixer To Fabulous," they titled it "Welcome Inn," and we are excited to tell you when it will be released and what to expect from the show.

Welcome Inn Release Date And Things You Should Expect

According to Discovery , it's official that "Fixer To Fabulous: Welcome Inn" is set to premiere on March 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT. The report goes on to confirm AY Magazine 's announcement of 2021 that said the show would consist of four episodes through which we will be once again captivated by Dave's and Jenny's creativity as they convert an 1880 historic home into a vacation rental.

On February 4, 2022, Jenny took to her IG profile to announce the big news to her 231,262 followers. In the IG post captioned, "You guys! We have big news," Jenny wrote, "The monstrosity of a project called The Welcome Inn is finally wrapped up... This was truly a massive undertaking ... we fell in love with a beautiful yet downtrodden, historic home and decided to restore it early last year." At the end of the post, she told her fans to "Mark your calendars! Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn will premiere [ ... ] on @hgtv and @discoveryplus! "

The duo have dedicated a new IG page for the project; they named it thewelcomeinn_rogers and have posted on it some before and after pictures to give us a glimpse of what to expect from the show. In one of the old black and white photos is a living space with vintage furniture pieces, floating shelves, wall-hung frames, and a backdrop of a staircase leading to the top floor. In another photo depicting the duo standing and smiling at the front of the renovated building, Jenny writes, " ... can't wait to open the doors to host many of you here in Arkansas. It wasn't an easy restoration but it was most assuredly worth it."

