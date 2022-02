SPOKANE - On Monday, February 14, 2022 at just before 11:00 a.m., city of Spokane Police were notified of a stolen vehicle from the 700 block of E Sprague Avenue. According to a news release from Spokane Police, around 20 minutes after receiving the call the stolen truck was located in Downtown Spokane. Officers observed the driver of the stolen vehicle attempting to flee and were quickly able to take the man into custody.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO