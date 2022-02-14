ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Crop Insurance Premium Benefit Available for Cover Crops

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

(NAFB) – Producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. Producers...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Center for Rural Affairs Applauds Recent Crop Insurance Improvements

The Center for Rural Affairs is applauding expansion to federal crop insurance recently announced by RMA. According to the organization, the changes signal encouraging opportunities for farmers practicing conservation on their operations. This month, RMA announced it will be offering the Pandemic Cover Crop Program for a second year. The...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Vilsack: USDA Laser-Focused on Crop Insurance Tools

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (DTN) -- In a video released here Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack confirmed his support for crop insurance. But he added, "At USDA, we are laser-focused on making sure that every farmer, rancher, and producer of food, fuel and fiber can access the needed crop insurance tools to manage their operating risk."
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop insurance for increased pests and disease

February 16, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: crop insurance, News. The crop insurance director for the Farmer Business Network encourages growers to look at optional enhancements to their overall coverage because of increased pest and disease pressures. Eric Sorensen gives an example, “We had a few claims that were...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

USDA extends due date for National Agricultural Classification Survey

(NAFB) – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service wants recipients of the National Agricultural Classification Survey to know that there is still time to respond. Mailed last December to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, the survey collects data on agricultural activity and basic farm information. The data will be used to build a survey recipient list for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Response to the survey is required by federal law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher. Questionnaires can be completed securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or phone.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Cover Crops#Insurance Policies
Y105

Farmers Can Expect Crop Insurance To Be A ’23 Farm Bill Priority

As hearings are starting up about the 2023 Farm Bill, one theme that continues to maintain importance is the role crop insurance plays. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Ranking Member of the House Ag Committee has traveled to around 29 states in the past year gathering information for the next farm bill.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

USDA Releases Resource Guide for Rural Entrepreneurs

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture Monday unveiled a resource guide to help rural businesses grow and expand the rural economy. The guide features information on how rural entrepreneurs can use USDA and other federal programs to access financing and other assistance to help start and expand their businesses.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

No-till and cover crops build soil and restore moisture

In 1995 Jimmy and Ginger Emmons tired of the high input and machinery costs wrapped up in tilling their wheat fields black, and then keeping those fields weed-free. After generations of tillage and earlier years of “blowing dirt and sand,” the soil also had no structure and no aggregates. They wanted to try something different: no-till to reduce both costs and erosion.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Nebraska research studying benefits of grass restoration amid crop land

University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are leading a study of how a targeted restoration of perennial grasses amid cropland could bring about a variety of benefits, ranging from reduction in water and fertilizer use to expansion of wildlife habitat to encouragement of new bioenergy industry. The four-year, $4 million project will...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill. A west central Indiana farmer says he doesn’t want to see major changes to the crop insurance programs as the 2023 Farm Bill process gets underway. Scott Smith, president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association, expressed his concerns during...
AGRICULTURE
industryglobalnews24.com

Thai Crop Insurers Seeking Satellite Technology and Big Data

The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) and Thaicom have joined hands for using satellite technology and big data for the development of crop insurance. The TGIA and Thaicom, a satellite operator that provides satellite and telecommunication services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in their field. The President...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Pandemic cover crop program sign-up

Most growers who have crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit for cover crops planted this year. For the second year, the Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP) will pay a $5 dollar per acre subsidy but no more than the full premium amount owed. Producers must apply by March 15th.
IOWA STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

Nearly $500,000 in grant funds available for specialty crops

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture will begin accepting proposals Feb. 15 for specialty crops that may be eligible for federal grant funds. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The state said eligible projects “must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.”
INDIANA STATE
capitalpress.com

Coalition urges policymakers to protect crop insurance in new farm bill

The Crop Insurance Coalition — consisting of more than 50 organizations, including numerous agricultural groups — is urging federal policymakers to protect crop insurance from harmful cuts. The coalition has sent letters to the Senate and House budget committees and appropriations committees and USDA. The last several years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsdakota.com

USDA Data Tracks Fertilizer Price Increases

(NAFB) – Data from USDA’s Economic Research Service details the increase in fertilizer prices. Fertilizer represents an average of 36 percent of a farmer’s operating costs for corn, 35 percent for wheat, and 30 percent for sorghum, according to estimates by USDA. Fertilizer prices declined from 2014 through 2017 before a gradual increase in 2019. In late 2021, prices began to spike alongside rising natural gas prices—a primary input in nitrogen fertilizer production. By December 2021, the average monthly spot prices of natural gas at the Henry Hub distribution hub in Louisiana were 45 percent higher than in December 2020.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Crop base prices to increase for 2022 Crop insurance

The deadline for farm operators to purchase crop insurance for the 2022 growing season is March 15. The 2022 Spring prices for corn and soybean are likely to be near or above the highest base price levels in the past decade which will enhance the available crop insurance guarantees for 2022 compared to recent years. However, due to the higher insurance guarantees, premium costs are also likely to be higher than a year ago for similar crop insurance products.
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Ag society speaker: Inter-seeding cover crops in corn adds beneficial insects

FARGO, N.D. — When farmers “inter-seed” cover crops between corn rows they can attract beneficial insects that can stave off major pest invasions. That’s one of the messages from Michael Bredeson, a Litchfield, Minnesota, biologist who works as an ecologist for the Ecdysis Foundation, based at Estelline, South Dakota. He spoke at the Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society’s Food and Farming Conference in Fargo on Jan. 28, 2022.
FARGO, ND
wisfarmer.com

Weighing crop insurance decisions and risk in 2022

Projected prices used to set 2022 crop insurance guarantees will not be known until the end of February. Currently projected prices are estimated at $5.70 for corn and $13.50 for soybeans. If yields are near trend levels and cash rents are near averages, those prices will result in profitability for 2022. However, losses for 2022 are possible, even if the highest coverage level of crop insurance is used. Risk management suggestions are: 1) Maintain high levels of crop insurance, 2) Consider using supplemental policies, and 3) Price more grain than usual.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy