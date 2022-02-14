Crop Insurance Premium Benefit Available for Cover Crops

(NAFB) – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service wants recipients of the National Agricultural Classification Survey to know that there is still time to respond. Mailed last December to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, the survey collects data on agricultural activity and basic farm information. The data will be used to build a survey recipient list for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Response to the survey is required by federal law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher. Questionnaires can be completed securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or phone.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO