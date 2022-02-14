ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four years after Parkland shooting, victim's father calls on Biden to act on gun violence

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The father of a teenager who was killed in Florida's Parkland high school shooting marked the fourth anniversary of the massacre on Monday by climbing a construction crane near the White House and demanding the Biden administration take action on gun violence. Gun-control advocate Manuel Oliver unfurled...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

