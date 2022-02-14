FTC: Love scams are on the rise

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The FBI is warning of ‘romance scams’ ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday. Romance scams happen when criminal actors deceive victims into believing they’re engaging in a trusting relationship, then use that relationship to convince you to send money, share your financial information, or buy things for them. In 2020, South Carolina reported more than 4$.4 million dollars in losses that same year.
Valentine’s Day may have had consumers thinking of love, but scammers have been plotting new ideas for romance scams. Last week, the FTC reported that $547 million was lost in romance scams in 2021, an 80% increase from the previous year. As in years past, many romance scams originate...
Dating apps are a popular way to find that special someone, but the Better Business Bureau says they are also a popular tool for scammers, especially around Valentine’s Day. The BBB says scammers are using dating apps to trick people into funneling money out of the country, which can lead to prosecution for the victim.
The Bucks County Crimes Against Older Adults Task Force would like to warn residents about the potential for romance scams when you're hoping to meet someone through a dating site or social media. Romance scams are on the rise, with a Federal Trade Commission report showing consumers reported losing $547...
Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. Are you celebrating today? Do you have a special someone in your life?. Love is in the air. But today we're looking at the negative side of romance. Somebody's got to be the cynic, right? If it's going to save you from being the victim of fraud, I'll gladly play the role of pessimist today.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you have hopes that online dating will lead to someone stealing your heart this year, 6 News is here for you with some things you might want to think about first. While people look for...
As the Netflix megahit documentary “Tinder Swindler” continues to draw millions of viewers around the world, new federal data shows online romance scams are growing at a record clip and led to bilking would-be lovers out of more than $500 million just last year. The Federal Trade Commission...
INDIANAPOLIS – Federal agents are warning about an increase in romance scams. According to Federal Trade Commission, scammers stole $304 million in 2020, up significantly when compared to 2019. The Better Business Bureau confirms romance scams have been more prevalent since the start of the pandemic. “The heart is...
The FTC reveals people in the United States lost $770 million to social media scams in 2021. Online scams have been around for forever, but in the old days, it was weird romance scams older people fell for in chatrooms. They would spend thousands of dollars on someone they never met until they had nothing left.
Love hurts, and romance scams are on the rise. The Federal Trade Commission found the number of these scams reported from 2016 to 2020 has tripled, costing people hundreds of millions of dollars. How do you recognize one and protect yourself?. From stolen yachts and champion horses to money laundering...
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco FBI field office is warning the public of the recent rise in Bay Area romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day. In 2021 an estimated $64 million was lost to romance scams in comparison to just over $35 million in 2020. There were 72 complaints of romance scams within
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning banks and consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams. Victims reported greater financial losses last year than any other on record, and the fraud category is growing rapidly — and gaining cultural significance.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Federal Trade Commission reports scams on social media platforms are up 18% in the last five years. It cost Americans nearly $770 million. “We've really seen reports about scams that originate on social media skyrocket, said Emma Fletcher, a data researcher at the FTC. “The numbers point to social media as being the most profitable to scammers, in terms of how they're reaching people last year, so I would say the goldmine title fits.”
Love is still very much in the air as a cyber-attack theme, according to email security company Tessian. A survey carried out by the company found that nearly a third of people (32%) surveyed in the United Kingdom and the United States had been targeted with a romance scam in the past 12 months.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Love hurts — especially if you fall for a romance scam. The Federal Trade Commission found that the number of romance scams reported from 2016 to 2020 tripled, costing victims hundreds of millions of dollars in total. And ahead of Valentine's Day, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to stay wary of new matches that seem too good to be true.
HOUSTON - The pandemic has left a lot of us with extra time on the internet, and scammers have noticed. A new report from the Federal Trade Commission finds U.S. consumers were fleeced of nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in 2021 by online scammers. Viewer David McCrary knew better...
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. So many people are turning to online dating sites to find the perfect match. Several area police officers, however, say online dating scams continue to rise, costing victims thousands of dollars. “We have even had some cases were victims thought they […]
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to beware of romance scams on social media and online dating sites. “Criminals continue to prey on people’s emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” said Carr. “As we have seen, increased social isolation brought on by the pandemic has led to more instances of romance scams. On Valentine’s Day and all year round, we are reminding all Georgians to be cautious with what they share online and to never send money or gifts to someone they have not met in person.”
If you think you’ve met the love of your life, but you’ve never seen them in person, there’s a good chance you may be the victim of a romance scam. Whatever you do, do not send this person any money. No matter how much they say they need it. Or promise to repay you and offer proof that they can. Nothing! Doesn’t matter how small the amount. Just ask Kate. Who’s Kate? Well, she’ll tell you her story.
This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Having worked as a caregiver to the elderly for over a decade, I’m no stranger to the scams that are out there seeking to part good hard-working people from their hard-earned money. Sadly, I see it a lot working with the elderly as they tend to be very susceptible to scammers and their techniques.
