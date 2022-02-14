ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FTC: Love scams are on the rise

Independent Record
 2 days ago

Love scams in which criminals target lonely people with promises...

helenair.com

abccolumbia.com

Beware of ‘romance scams’ when looking for love online

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The FBI is warning of ‘romance scams’ ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday. Romance scams happen when criminal actors deceive victims into believing they’re engaging in a trusting relationship, then use that relationship to convince you to send money, share your financial information, or buy things for them. In 2020, South Carolina reported more than 4$.4 million dollars in losses that same year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Marin Independent Journal

Consumer tip: Romance scams are on the rise

Valentine’s Day may have had consumers thinking of love, but scammers have been plotting new ideas for romance scams. Last week, the FTC reported that $547 million was lost in romance scams in 2021, an 80% increase from the previous year. As in years past, many romance scams originate...
FTC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall victim to love, not scams this Valentine's Day

Dating apps are a popular way to find that special someone, but the Better Business Bureau says they are also a popular tool for scammers, especially around Valentine’s Day. The BBB says scammers are using dating apps to trick people into funneling money out of the country, which can lead to prosecution for the victim.
INTERNET
#Federal Trade Commission#Scams
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Is it really true love?

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. Are you celebrating today? Do you have a special someone in your life?. Love is in the air. But today we're looking at the negative side of romance. Somebody's got to be the cynic, right? If it's going to save you from being the victim of fraud, I'll gladly play the role of pessimist today.
SOCIETY
WLNS

Steals and Deals: How to avoid online love scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you have hopes that online dating will lead to someone stealing your heart this year, 6 News is here for you with some things you might want to think about first. While people look for...
LANSING, MI
cbs4indy.com

Romance scams on the rise: Here are the warning signs

INDIANAPOLIS – Federal agents are warning about an increase in romance scams. According to Federal Trade Commission, scammers stole $304 million in 2020, up significantly when compared to 2019. The Better Business Bureau confirms romance scams have been more prevalent since the start of the pandemic. “The heart is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Public Safety
FTC
blackchronicle.com

People In The U.S. Lost $770 Million To Social Media Scams In 2021 Says FTC

The FTC reveals people in the United States lost $770 million to social media scams in 2021. Online scams have been around for forever, but in the old days, it was weird romance scams older people fell for in chatrooms. They would spend thousands of dollars on someone they never met until they had nothing left.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WINKNEWS.com

Romance scams on the rise amid ongoing pandemic

Love hurts, and romance scams are on the rise. The Federal Trade Commission found the number of these scams reported from 2016 to 2020 has tripled, costing people hundreds of millions of dollars. How do you recognize one and protect yourself?. From stolen yachts and champion horses to money laundering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

FBI: Bay Area romance scams are on the rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco FBI field office is warning the public of the recent rise in Bay Area romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day. In 2021 an estimated $64 million was lost to romance scams in comparison to just over $35 million in 2020. There were 72 complaints of romance scams within The post FBI: Bay Area romance scams are on the rise appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Banker

She loves me not: How banks can fight romance scams

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning banks and consumers to be on the lookout for romance scams. Victims reported greater financial losses last year than any other on record, and the fraud category is growing rapidly — and gaining cultural significance.
AMERICAS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

FTC: Social media ‘gold mine’ for scams costing American nearly $770 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Federal Trade Commission reports scams on social media platforms are up 18% in the last five years. It cost Americans nearly $770 million. “We've really seen reports about scams that originate on social media skyrocket, said Emma Fletcher, a data researcher at the FTC. “The numbers point to social media as being the most profitable to scammers, in terms of how they're reaching people last year, so I would say the goldmine title fits.”
COLUMBUS, OH
infosecurity-magazine.com

Threat Actors Still Love a Romance Scam

Love is still very much in the air as a cyber-attack theme, according to email security company Tessian. A survey carried out by the company found that nearly a third of people (32%) surveyed in the United Kingdom and the United States had been targeted with a romance scam in the past 12 months.
CELEBRITIES
WBIR

Officials warn about rise in romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Love hurts — especially if you fall for a romance scam. The Federal Trade Commission found that the number of romance scams reported from 2016 to 2020 tripled, costing victims hundreds of millions of dollars in total. And ahead of Valentine's Day, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to stay wary of new matches that seem too good to be true.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox26houston.com

FTC: Online shopping scams cost consumers millions

HOUSTON - The pandemic has left a lot of us with extra time on the internet, and scammers have noticed. A new report from the Federal Trade Commission finds U.S. consumers were fleeced of nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in 2021 by online scammers. Viewer David McCrary knew better...
HOUSTON, TX
pickensprogress.com

Love on the line this Valentine’s – AG Warns Georgians to Beware of Romance Scams

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to beware of romance scams on social media and online dating sites. “Criminals continue to prey on people’s emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” said Carr. “As we have seen, increased social isolation brought on by the pandemic has led to more instances of romance scams. On Valentine’s Day and all year round, we are reminding all Georgians to be cautious with what they share online and to never send money or gifts to someone they have not met in person.”
ATLANTA, GA
Kiplinger

Romance Scams: “I Love You; Send Money”

If you think you’ve met the love of your life, but you’ve never seen them in person, there’s a good chance you may be the victim of a romance scam. Whatever you do, do not send this person any money. No matter how much they say they need it. Or promise to repay you and offer proof that they can. Nothing! Doesn’t matter how small the amount. Just ask Kate. Who’s Kate? Well, she’ll tell you her story.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Countrymom

An Elderly Woman Is Scammed

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Having worked as a caregiver to the elderly for over a decade, I’m no stranger to the scams that are out there seeking to part good hard-working people from their hard-earned money. Sadly, I see it a lot working with the elderly as they tend to be very susceptible to scammers and their techniques.

