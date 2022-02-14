FTC: Love scams are on the rise

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians to beware of romance scams on social media and online dating sites. “Criminals continue to prey on people’s emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” said Carr. “As we have seen, increased social isolation brought on by the pandemic has led to more instances of romance scams. On Valentine’s Day and all year round, we are reminding all Georgians to be cautious with what they share online and to never send money or gifts to someone they have not met in person.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO