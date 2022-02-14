ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years Ago: Led Zeppelin’s Bad Hair Day

By Martin Kielty
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the controversies involving Led Zeppelin during their heyday, an incident on Feb. 14, 1972, is probably one of the most unusual. The band was absolutely at the top of their game at the time, playing to sold-out crowds wherever they went in their private Boeing 720 airplane, the Starship....

1019therock.com

thebrag.com

On this day: Led Zeppelin embark on their only Australia tour in 1972

On February 16th, 1972, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first tour of Australia and New Zealand. It would be the only time the legendary British rockers would ever tour here. By the time the group reached Australian shores 50 years ago, they had built up quite the loyal following. Their first four albums all made the top three on the Australian charts, with Led Zeppelin II and III even making it to the top spot; in a country that highly valued hard rock at the time, their success wasn’t all that surprising.
TENNIS
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Led Zeppelin and COVID Saved Beth Hart

Beth Hart discussed how Led Zeppelin and COVID presented an opportunity to change her approach to her long-term mental health issues. The blues-rock singer recently completed work on A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – a record she previously refused to make, despite her producer’s attempts to persuade her, because she believed it would return her to a period of her life when she felt less in control of herself. Plus, she never owned any Zeppelin records.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Rare Franz Marc painting smuggled out of Nazi Germany and sold to film director William Dieterle in 1940 is to be auctioned for £35m after artwork dubbed 'degenerate' by Hitler is returned to original owner's family

A rare Franz Marc painting which was sold to German-American film director William Dieterle in 1940 is now set to be auctioned for £35million after it was returned to its original owner's family. The oil painting, named 'The Foxes', was created in 1913 by expressionist painter Franz Marc, who...
VISUAL ART
iheart.com

Fleetwood Mac's RUMORS Was Released 45 Years Ago Today

Your parents had it on vinyl before you did. It was 45 years ago today (February 4th, 1977) that Fleetwood Mac released their masterpiece, Rumours. To date, the album, which spent 31 non-consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, has sold over 40 million copies globally. According to the RIAA's current list, Rumours is now tied for the eighth best-selling album in history alongside 1977's Saturday Night Fever soundtrack Shania Twain's 1997 collection, Come On Over.
MUSIC
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
101.9 The Rock

How Keith Emerson Inspired Synth-Pop Legend Howard Jones

Howard Jones had formidable experience worshiping at the altar of the keyboard gods. He heard everything from Genesis and Tony Banks to Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock. The synth-pop wunderkind even shared the stage at the 1985 Grammy Awards with Wonder and Hancock at what became known as the "Synthesizer Showdown." The massive display of electronics featured the pair of legends, teamed up with Jones and his '80s counterpart Thomas Dolby as the relative newcomers.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

10 Reasons Why Van Halen’s Debut Album Is Still So Damn Good!

For so many rock fans, it feels like Van Halen’s self-titled debut has always existed. At this point, having someone review the inner workings of an album like this is like trying to review your own DNA in some respects — the album is just that embedded into the subconscious of the last half a century of popular culture.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

45 Years Ago: The Three Stooges Inspire Kiss’ ‘Calling Dr. Love’

Inspiration can strike anytime if you're paying close enough attention. For Kiss' "Dr. Love," it happened while Gene Simmons was watching the Three Stooges. The singer and bassist had been working on a song called "Bad Bad Lovin'" that had yet to make it into Kiss' repertoire. All the pieces finally clicked into place while he was staying at a Holiday Inn in Evansville, Ind., and put on the slapstick trio's 1934 short Men in Black.
MUSIC
acousticguitar.com

Watch Gretchen Menn Play Led Zeppelin on a 2014 Lowden F25C 40th Anniversary

Guitarist-composer Gretchen Menn, author of The Way Music Works, is a member of the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella. Watch her play Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” on a Lowden F25C 40th Anniversary, one of 20 awesome guitars offered in our February 2022 Auction.
ROCK MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Plays First Post-Beatles Concert

Artists are expected to follow up on their biggest successes. But few are asked to reinvent their entire career after leaving arguably the greatest band in the world. Paul McCartney had plenty of material in 1972. In the aftermath of the Beatles' breakup, he had released three albums in two and a half years: the solo McCartney, Ram, credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, and the first record by his new band Wings, Wild Life.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Watch Mammoth WVH’s Video for New Single ‘Epiphany’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH released a video for the new single “Epiphany,” which is made up of footage recorded on tour. The track appears on the group’s self-titled debut album, released last year, which was recorded completely by Van Halen himself. The video can be seen below.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Kiss Pay Tribute After Bodyguard ‘Big John’ Harte Dies

Current and former members of Kiss paid tribute to onetime bodyguard John Harte, who worked with the band at the height of its fame. From the mid-'70s, Harte – known as “Big John” – helped protect the safety and identity of the musicians who didn’t officially reveal their faces until 1983 before going on to work with Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and Prince. He died at the age of 70 on Feb. 11 of unspecified causes, with the news confirmed by his family.
MUSIC
