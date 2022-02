There was nothing we could do. My father had been sick since I was eight or nine, with an illness which was not well understood in the eighties, and which he would spend the next decade or two suffering both from the symptoms and from side effects of the various medications his doctors prescribed. I didn’t understand this back then; all I knew was that we were off on another adventure, moving to a place called Maine—much farther north than I had ever lived before. I did know that I preferred it to the alternative, which was for daddy to be sent to fight in this new war the people on the news were talking about.

