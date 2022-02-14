ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial-recognition practices - report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general’s office sued Meta’s Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that has since been discontinued, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The state is seeking hundreds of billions in civil penalties, the Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Apple defeats copyright lawsuit over racially diverse emoji

(Reuters) - Apple Inc convinced a California federal judge on Wednesday to throw out a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of ripping off another company's multiracial emoji and violating its intellectual property rights. Cub Club Investment LLC didn't show that Apple copied anything that was eligible for copyright protection, U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Fauci says time to start 'inching' back toward normality

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it is time for the United States to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from COVID-19. In an interview with Reuters, Fauci said U.S. states are facing tough choices in their efforts to balance the need to protect their citizens from infections and the growing fatigue with a pandemic that has dragged into its third year.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. senator blocks Biden EPA nominees over carbon capture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he is blocking President Joe Biden’s nominees for environmental regulatory positions in a bid to win permission for his state to regulate storage of the primary gas blamed for climate change. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana’s stance prevents Senate...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy