Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial-recognition practices - report
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Texas attorney general’s office sued Meta’s Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that has since been discontinued, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The state is seeking hundreds of billions in civil penalties, the Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Comments / 0